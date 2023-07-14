NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is warning both residents and visitors to remain cautious around flooded rivers and streams.

Health Commissioner Merridith O’Leary issued a statement about the risks of bacterial contamination in local waters from human and livestock waste from upstream sewage overflows; household, medical, and industrial waste; deceased animals; and potentially dangerous material, such as lumber, sharp objects, and other debris. She advised avoiding all recreational use of local waterways and beaches along the Connecticut and Mill Rivers, including swimming, boating, and fishing until the waters subside.

“Swimming or ingestion of contaminated water could result in symptoms like nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps, chills or fever,” said O’Leary. If you are concerned about your potential exposure to contaminated water, seek medical treatment.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra also issued a warning about water safety.

“I must caution everyone that water levels are still dangerously high in the Connecticut River. In addition to swift currents and debris in the river, bacteria levels are typically elevated during and shortly after any wet weather – let alone this kind of flooding,” said Sciarra. “I urge everyone to avoid swimming in any of Northampton’s rivers in the wake of this flooding. Musante Beach is currently closed because E. coli testing exceeds tolerance. We hope to open it as soon as testing demonstrates that it is safe and damages can be repaired.”

Even after the water subsides, the refuse left behind, including untreated sewage, can pose a health risk. It is recommended to avoid the use of flooded athletic fields or other recreational areas for at least one week after flooding subsides and to discard any garden produce that came into contact with floodwaters.

The mayor also showed support for local farms that lost crops due to the flooding of farms along the Connecticut River. “Our main focus must be to support local farmers and help them recover. We are actively collaborating with the Governor’s office, Senator Comerford, and Representative Sabadosa to explore ways to access state assistance. Our goal is to provide the necessary resources and aid to those affected,” remarked Sciarra.