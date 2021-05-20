Northampton Lodge of Elks launches annual ‘Cruise Night’

Local News

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Lodge of Elks Number 997 launched its annual Cruise Night series Thursday evening.

Last year’s season was cut short by the pandemic, so car enthusiasts were eager for the chance to gather again and show off their cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Cruise Night is a major fundraising event for the Lodge, but it’s also a great opportunity to gather the community together and enjoy some time outside.

One member of the Lodge, Brenda Ryan, told 22News, “We try to grow every year to try new things and different things, and we’re just really excited to have it back this year. People just love to come out and socialize.”

Cruise Nights will be happening every Thursday, weather permitting, until September 9.

