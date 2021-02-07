Northampton officer released from hospital Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officer Matt Knowlton left Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Sunday afternoon, and his fellow Northampton Police Officers were there to greet him.

Officer Knowlton suffered a broken leg in a head-on collision caused by another driver, who was reportedly driving 70 miles an hour last weekend on Route 66 in Northampton. The injured officer has received high praise from his fellow officers for getting out of his wrecked cruiser, despite his injuries and helping the driver of that other car.

Officers have been raising money to help with the cost of Knowlton’s medical treatment.