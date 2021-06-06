Northampton once again filled with live music and people

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — With better weather than last weekend, people took advantage of a new setup on Strong Avenue in Northampton.

“Beautiful day. People seem to be loving it. We didn’t forget the songs so that’s good,” said Greg Hall, of the Greg Hall Band.

Northampton, once again filled with people and music, after a challenging 15 months.

For Hall, the pandemic started with a cancelled tour and a drive back from Kentucky, now emerging from online shows to perform on Strong Ave.

22News spoke with Julean, a 5-year-old from Easthampton, who said his favorite part of being on Strong Ave was “feeling all the nice breeze.”

Tricia Enright and Sarah Laughlin were also enjoying the evening, they sat and made plans ahead of Sarah’s brother’s wedding.

“Still kind of unlearning the last year of what the precautions are and safety and managing spaces but I feel a lot better to be vaccinated. Like I feel like there’s a protective layer,” Sarah told 22News.

Friends sharing stories over beer by the Progression Brewing Truck, dogs cooling down on the shaded pavement by Homestead.

At the center, a band, glad to be what is likely a re-introduction into music for many.

“It’s all great. Even if it’s not great. It’s still great. We still get to do it. We’re not shut down. We’re not stuck it home,” Hall said.

Strong Avenue will be hosting music event throughout the month, during their June Series.