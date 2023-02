NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

According to the Northborough Police Department, 15-year-old Michael David Jr. has been reported missing and was last seen in the Northborough area earlier Thursday evening.

Northborough Police Department

Micheal is 6 feet tall, has a slender build, and has red hair. If anyone has any information about Michael, call 508-393-1515 or call 911.