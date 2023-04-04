WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast Large Scale Train Show, sponsored by the Amherst Railway Society is coming to the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds April 28 and 29.

Just like full-size trains, miniature versions of real steam locomotives that generate steam power to pull their trains will be on display at the show. With steam whistles, and chugging sounds, attendees of all ages can experience the excitement of watching the model locomotives wind through forests, rumble over bridges, and glide through miniature towns.

A “Live Steam-up” will be hosted by the New Hampshire Garden Railroad Society at the event, as well as providing a 44′ x 22′ Gauge-1 (45mm) track space for steam-powered trains. The Society will also be servicing locomotives and offering place to store them during the show.

Anyone with an operating Gauge-1 steam locomotive is invited to bring it to the show and run on the tracks. Only propane and butane fueled locomotives will be allowed to run. Open flame or coal fired locomotives can be displayed, but cannot be fired indoors according to a press release sent to 22News by Amherst Railway Society.

The Northeast Large Scale Train Show will take place on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at the Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

