Northfield man dies in motorcycle crash Sunday

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northfield man died following a motorcycle crash on Route 63 on Sunday.

According to the Northwest District Attorney’s Office, police were called to the location of the accident after a driver traveling on the same road saw the crash and called 911, just after 8:15 p.m. The driver who called 911 stayed until Northfield police and Massachusetts State Police troopers arrived.

The 35-year-old Northfield man was pronounced dead at the crash.

This was the second time a motorcyclist has died in the Northwestern District over the weekend. 39-year-old Gregory Papageorge of Hatfield died when his motorcycle went off the road in Hatfield on Saturday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for both accidents. Additionally, both accidents are being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section and the State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.