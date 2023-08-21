NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northfield Police are warning residents of a new potential scam that is circulating statewide. This scam is known as the asphalt paving scheme targeting homeowners.

Police say that there has been a small group soliciting their services to pave residents’ driveways. This group tries to offer to pave a driveway at a discounted price and explain to the customer that they had extra asphalt left from another job as a reason for the discount.

If you have been a victim of any scam, it is recommended to reach out to your local police department to report it as many others could be dealing with the same thing.

