NORTHAMTPON, Mass. (WWLP)– Multiple social service organizations in Hampshire and Franklin Counties have received grant funding from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The money comes from asset forfeitures, where prosecutors take property and money that is connected to criminal activity. The Northwestern DA shares funds seized in drug related cases with organizations dedicated to drug rehabilitation, drug education and other anti–drug programs.

“There are so many ways to build resilience in our communities even during trying times,” said

Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan. “The breadth of projects funded with these grants helps shore up strengths-based programs that foster healthy and thriving communities. ”

The following organizations received grants: