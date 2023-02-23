NORTHAMTPON, Mass. (WWLP)– Multiple social service organizations in Hampshire and Franklin Counties have received grant funding from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
The money comes from asset forfeitures, where prosecutors take property and money that is connected to criminal activity. The Northwestern DA shares funds seized in drug related cases with organizations dedicated to drug rehabilitation, drug education and other anti–drug programs.
“There are so many ways to build resilience in our communities even during trying times,” said
Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan. “The breadth of projects funded with these grants helps shore up strengths-based programs that foster healthy and thriving communities. ”
The following organizations received grants:
- North Quabbin Recovery Center in Athol and Recovery Center of Hope in Ware- $20,000 each
- Northampton Recovery Center and Recover Project in Greenfield- $5000 each
- South Hadley Prevention Coalition; Northampton Prevention Coalition; Easthampton Healthy Youth Coalition; Greenfield 4SC; Belchertown Boat; and Hilltown Youth Performing Arts Program- $4,000 each
- Big Brother/ Big Sisters of both Hampshire and Franklin counties; the Athol YMCA and Community Action Youth Programs- $7,500 each
- Soldier On and the Trauma Informed Hampshire County- $5,000 each