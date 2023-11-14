CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lower temperatures cause some animals to go into hibernation. However, only a couple mammals in Massachusetts hibernate for the winter. As those temperatures start to drop, their one goal is to fatten up.

Animals commonly thought to hibernate, like skunks, chipmunks, and bears, actually go into a deep sleep. This means on warmer winter days, you could still see them roaming about.

Patti Steinman with the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary gives a word of advice for animal feeders this winter, “A lot of people like to feed birds which is great. We do have birds around. And just be aware that on warmer days, bears might be active.”

Steinman recommends people take their bird feeders inside during the winter. The only mammals that actually hibernate for the entire winter are the woodchuck, little brown bat, and the meadow jumping mouse.