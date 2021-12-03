Now hiring: Ocean State Job Lot hosting hiring events at all stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting an in-person hiring event at each of its stores on December 3 and 4 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting on the spot interviews for all positions during the event. Candidates who can’t attend the event but are interested are asked to visit their website to apply.

According to a news release sent to 22News, candidates who attend the event can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits, 30% associate store discount, cash bonus referral program and opportunities for store leadership, supervisory, full-time, and part-time store positions.