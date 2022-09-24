HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nuestras Raíces will be hosting their 30th Anniversary Harvest Festival to celebrate three years of supporting urban agriculture on Saturday.

The festival is also to celebrate how Nuestras Raíces helped the lives of residents in Holyoke and western Massachusetts. The afternoon will be filled with food, dancing, a farmers market, kids’ activities. and live music by local groups such as Raquel Y Su Nuevo Impacto and Sensacion Urbana.

Nuestras Raíces was formed in 1992 by a group of farmers that immigrated from Puerto Rico, like other fellow community members. Living in a city with few opportunities to grow, they discovered a deserted lot in South Holyoke that was covered in trash, such as used hypodermic needles and frequented by criminal activity.

They all worked together to transform the lot into the area’s first community garden. That sparked the birth and growth of urban agriculture in Holyoke, under the umbrella of the organization.

“From a fairly simple start, we’ve grown to more than 600 members,” said Hilda Roque, Executive Director of Nuestras Raíces. “Our members include community gardeners, local farms, tenant farmers, local small businesses, local business people, and a number of volunteers,” she said. “We are very excited to celebrate the fact that we’ve been working with our neighbors to improve local food availability for 30 years. We hope our friends and neighbors will join us in the celebration and help us grow even more.”

Nuestras Raíces works to support low-to-moderate income families who sell crops grown in Puerto Rico, lease their commercial kitchen and restaurant in Holyoke to food entrepreneurs, and so much more. The organization’s crown jewel is the 30-acre urban farm called “La Finca” where local farming tenants grow familiar crops from their home island.

The Harvest Festival will take place at “La Finca” on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Local businesses donated funds, materials, raffle prizes, and more for the festival. Festival admission is free.

