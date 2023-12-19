EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a heartwarming tale of resilience and community spirit, Nugget, formerly known as Natty, has gone from a severely injured shelter dog to a local sensation as the Timberyard Brew Dog.

Nugget’s incredible journey began when he arrived at Second Chance Animal Services with a debilitating leg injury, facing unimaginable pain. The compassionate team at Second Chance spared no effort to save Nugget’s leg, but as challenges mounted, a difficult decision loomed.

Photo courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services

To ensure Nugget’s comfort and quality of life, the dedicated team made the heart-wrenching choice to amputate his leg. It was a pivotal moment that would set the stage for a remarkable turn of events.

Nugget’s story captured the hearts of Matt and Nellie Zarif, the generous owners of Timberyard Brewing Company and longstanding supporters of Second Chance. Beyond financial contributions, the brewery had been actively involved in community engagement, hosting events, and even providing storage for a sizable donation. Nugget’s resilience resonated with the Timberyard team, particularly as they began hosting popular puppy yoga classes to benefit Second Chance. Led by the talented yoga instructor Audrey Martinez, these classes featured friendly adoptable dogs from Second Chance, adding an extra layer of joy to the community-driven brewery.

Photo courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services

Thriving after his surgery, Nugget found his forever home with the Zarifs, joining a loving pack that includes three young boys and another three-legged dog, Lucy. Lucy, Nugget’s dog-sister, wears a prosthetic leg and accompanies her dog mom, Nellie Zarif, to work at Hanger Clinic in Worcester, where she serves as a prosthetist inspiring people with limb loss.

Considering a prosthetic for Nugget, Nellie realized it wasn’t necessary given his young age and the nature of his amputation. Nugget’s resilience spoke volumes. Lindsay Doray, Chief Development Officer at Second Chance, expressed admiration, stating, “We were in awe of his determination.”

Now an integral part of the Timberyard family, Nugget accompanies Matt to work daily, becoming a local sensation. Staff from Second Chance, including the veterinarian who performed Nugget’s surgery, visit the brewery, and Matt describes Nugget as exceptionally smart—on par with Lassie. Nugget has embraced his role as a “dogfluencer,” charming visitors at Timberyard and starring in social media posts. His favorite gig? Greeting attendees on puppy yoga mornings.

Photo courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services Photo courtesy of Second Chance Animal Services

Nugget’s story is more than a narrative of overcoming pain; it’s a testament to the transformative power of love, resilience, and a community that cares. His journey from shelter struggles to Timberyard triumph embodies the spirit of hope and second chances, reminding us all of the remarkable transformations that are possible with a little compassion and a lot of heart.