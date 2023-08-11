(WWLP) – The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for July.

Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to July 2022. The median sale price for homes was $350,500, which is 7.8% higher than last year of $325,000.

There were 446 homes sold in July this year, which is down 11.7% over July 2022 with 505 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties.

The inventory of available homes for sale in July was down 44.6% with 553 on the market versus 999 homes on the market in July 2022.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

The average time on the market is up by 10% year-over-year, averaging 28 days.