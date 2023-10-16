CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ocean State Job Lot, the leading discount retail chain with 152 stores across New England and the mid-Atlantic, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated annual ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program aimed at supporting veterans in need.

The program will run from Thursday, October 19, 2023, through Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In its 8th year, this initiative has been instrumental in providing crucial support to veterans during the challenging winter season. Since its inception in 2016, the ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program has donated more than 250,000 coats to veterans and 200,000 backpacks to children facing adversity.

During the ‘Buy, Give, Get’ coat donation program, any customer purchasing a warm winter coat priced at $40.00 (retail value at $120.00 or more) at Ocean State Job Lot and choosing to donate it back to the store for a veteran in need will receive a $40.00 Crazy Deal Gift Card for free. This gift card can be used for a future purchase either online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

Approximately 55,000 winter coats will be available for purchase, destined to be distributed to veterans’ organizations. Ocean State Job Lot has partnered with a multi-state network of over 50 veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs, and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

However, there are certain terms and conditions for redemption and use of the Crazy Deal Gift Card. The promotion is not applicable to Ship-to-Store purchases, and participants must be registered as a Job Lot Insider. Moreover, the promotion cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers, or promotions.

Merchandise credit and Crazy Deal Gift Cards cannot be used as a form of payment during this promotion. Some exclusions in product categories apply, including Ocean State Job Lot gift cards, third-party gift cards, clearance items, propane tanks and refills, beer and wine, kayaks, live plants, and flowers. The offer cannot be applied to past purchases, and all warranty and return rules apply.

Ocean State Job Lot encourages everyone to explore the Crazy Deals associated with this promotion on their website.