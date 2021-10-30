October Review: Temps slightly warmer than average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The last day of October is this Sunday and this past month has been slightly warmer than average, temperature wise.

So far, temperatures have been warmer than average 16 days out of the month. Our warmest temperature this month was 78 degrees which occurred more than once. On October 14th and 16th, the high temperature got to 78 degrees, which was well above average for that time of year.

Most of October felt like September with these warm temperatures, but this past week has been cooler than average with temperatures in the 50’s every single day.

Looking ahead to the month of November, we are likely going to start the first two weeks of the month with temperatures below average. This map from the climate prediction centers outlook shows that temperatures are like to be below average. As for precipitation, we are likely going to be above average with that as well.

The map from the climate perdition centers outlook shows that we might have a wetter than normal start to the month.