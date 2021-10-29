Off-duty trooper from Monson charged in deadly motorcycle crash

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – An off-duty probationary Massachusetts State Police trooper from Monson is being charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday Troopers were called to a crash between a motorcycle and SUV on Interstate 93 southbound, in the area of the Freeport Street exit in Dorchester. The operator of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Christopher Zike of Winthrop was taken to Boston Medical Center where he died.

The preliminary investigation indicates that driver of the SUV lost control, struck the median barrier, and came to a stop perpendicular to the two leftmost travel lanes. The driver and his passenger got out of the vehicle, a 2020 Ford Explorer. While they were outside the Explorer, the motorcycle, a 1976 Honda CB750F also traveling southbound, hit the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police. Carr was booked at the South Boston Barracks and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department.”

Procopio told 22News, Carr graduated from the police academy last week and is assigned to the Westfield State Police Barracks. The Department relieved Carr of duty overnight and he will terminated Friday.