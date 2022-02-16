CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night in a City Council meeting, Chicopee banned dirt bikes from city property.

According to the ordinance, dirt bikes or “reactional vehicles” cannot be operated on any city-owned or city-controlled public way, sidewalk, park, playground, public school property, or recreational area. Illegal riders also must stop for police if being requested or signaled to do so. This also applies to any off-road vehicles, not just dirt bikes.

In December of 2021, the city had already voted to ban gas stations from selling fuel to dirt bikes. Mayor Vieau says dirt bikes can be confiscated if people are found breaking the ordiance.

“They’ve become problematic in the past. Our goal is to make sure that people feel safe day in and day out and we’re going to be ready in the spring when they try to ride those illegal dirt bikes, disrupt traffic, and create dangerous situations we’re going to be ready for them.” John Vieau, Mayor of Chicopee

The new ordinance also says that any dirt bike or off-road vehicle has to be registered and insured before being operated anywhere.

In the fall of last year, Chicopee police also teamed up with Springfield and Holyoke police departments for a joint task force to stop illegal dirt bike riding.