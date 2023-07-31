WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman went into labor Sunday night on the Mass Pike.
At around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening, the Westborough Fire Department announced that they had assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby boy on Mass. Pike eastbound at Interstate 495.
The Fire Department reported that both the baby and mother are doing very well.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 and provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.