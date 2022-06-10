WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will be giving Congressman Richard Neal a tour of the West Parish Filters Water Treatment Plant in Westfield Friday.

Neal will be examining the existing drinking water treatment processes as well as the first phase of construction in the new drinking water treatment plant, which is part of the Commission’s $550 million Water and Wastewater Renewal Program financed by EPA’s Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

The tour will be followed by a brief roundtable discussion of issues affecting regional water utilities.

