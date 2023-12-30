Biggest night of the year for drinking and driving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With New Year’s Eve this Sunday, law enforcement advises the public to be safe and responsible and not drink and drive.

New Year’s Eve can be one of the most dangerous times of the year for drunk driving, with national data showing a spike in drunk-driving-related deaths by 117%.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that one person is killed about every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, which totals more than 13,000 lives lost every single year. So, as the year comes to a close and a new one begins, make it a point to drive safely and drive sober every single day.

Departments are suggesting having a designated sober driver, using a ride app such as Lyft or Uber, or taking a cab home. If you’re the designated driver, it’s important to take the role seriously and don’t consume any alcohol or use other drugs.

It is also important to not let your friends or loved ones drive impaired, by taking their car keys and finding a safe way for them to get home.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also provides these safety tips:

Never drink and drive.

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.

If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

Call 911 if you see a drunk driver.

Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.