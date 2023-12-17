CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding everyone this holiday season to be mindful of leaving their decoration lights on, or other electronics that contain lithium-ion batteries.

These types of batteries are known for melting, catching fire, and even exploding sometimes. Lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones and laptops to scooters and electric vehicles, and they pack a lot of power into a small device. These products should be unplugged after they are finished charging to prevent a fire or explosion.

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

  • Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
  • Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions
  • Only use the battery and charging cord that is designed for the device
  • Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or a couch
  • Plug the charger directly into a wall outlet, not a power strip or extension cord
  • Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged
  • Keep batteries at room temperature when possible
  • Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).
  • Do not leave them in a hot car, in direct sunlight, or freezing temperatures
  • Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire
  • Store scooters and e-bikes outdoors if possible. If you must store them indoors, keep them away from doors, windows, and stairways
  • Have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan that includes two ways out

It is illegal to throw away lithium-ion batteries in the trash. For a location near you visit call2recycle.org/locator/, some places include Staples, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

Common devices that have a lithium-ion battery

  • Cell phones
  • Tablets
  • Laptops
  • E-Bikes
  • Bluetooth headphones
  • Electric toothbrushes
  • Tools
  • Game controllers
  • Smartwatch
  • Hoverboards
  • Scooters
  • Solar power backup storage

