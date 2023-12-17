CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding everyone this holiday season to be mindful of leaving their decoration lights on, or other electronics that contain lithium-ion batteries.
These types of batteries are known for melting, catching fire, and even exploding sometimes. Lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones and laptops to scooters and electric vehicles, and they pack a lot of power into a small device. These products should be unplugged after they are finished charging to prevent a fire or explosion.
Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips
- Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
- Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions
- Only use the battery and charging cord that is designed for the device
- Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or a couch
- Plug the charger directly into a wall outlet, not a power strip or extension cord
- Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged
- Keep batteries at room temperature when possible
- Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).
- Do not leave them in a hot car, in direct sunlight, or freezing temperatures
- Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire
- Store scooters and e-bikes outdoors if possible. If you must store them indoors, keep them away from doors, windows, and stairways
- Have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan that includes two ways out
It is illegal to throw away lithium-ion batteries in the trash. For a location near you visit call2recycle.org/locator/, some places include Staples, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.
Common devices that have a lithium-ion battery
- Cell phones
- Tablets
- Laptops
- E-Bikes
- Bluetooth headphones
- Electric toothbrushes
- Tools
- Game controllers
- Smartwatch
- Hoverboards
- Scooters
- Solar power backup storage
