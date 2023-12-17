CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding everyone this holiday season to be mindful of leaving their decoration lights on, or other electronics that contain lithium-ion batteries.

These types of batteries are known for melting, catching fire, and even exploding sometimes. Lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones and laptops to scooters and electric vehicles, and they pack a lot of power into a small device. These products should be unplugged after they are finished charging to prevent a fire or explosion.

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Only use the battery and charging cord that is designed for the device

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or a couch

Plug the charger directly into a wall outlet, not a power strip or extension cord

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged

Keep batteries at room temperature when possible

Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C).

Do not leave them in a hot car, in direct sunlight, or freezing temperatures

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire

Store scooters and e-bikes outdoors if possible. If you must store them indoors, keep them away from doors, windows, and stairways

Have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan that includes two ways out

It is illegal to throw away lithium-ion batteries in the trash. For a location near you visit call2recycle.org/locator/, some places include Staples, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

Common devices that have a lithium-ion battery

Cell phones

Tablets

Laptops

E-Bikes

Bluetooth headphones

Electric toothbrushes

Tools

Game controllers

Smartwatch

Hoverboards

Scooters

Solar power backup storage