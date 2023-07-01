CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the long weekend, officials are urging people to take precautions when on the roads for their 4th of July plans.

AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations over the holiday weekend. And many of these drivers will expect delays and heavy traffic around areas like I-291 in Chicopee, I-91 in East Longmeadow at the “Longmeadow Curve”, I-91 Springfield, and I-91 and the I-90 Interchange in West Springfield.

22News spoke with an official for the city of Chicopee about the influx of both cars and pedestrians for this weekend’s festivities. “They know when they get to the area that there is probably going to be twice as much traffic, kind of beware of all the people walking,” said Glenn Joslyn, Emergency Manager of Chicopee. “Pay attention to what police officers are telling you to do, just be courteous and decent and you should be very fine.”

Joslyn also advises you to look both ways, where there is increased traffic…use crosswalks, and wear bright clothes. Additionally, after any firework shows traffic, people should be mindful and take it slow.

Along with not driving after indulging in alcohol. As the United States Department of Transportation indicates that 538 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4th holiday period in 2021.

How to stay safe when driving home after Fourth of July festivities, according to the United States Department of Transportation: