Officials warn of vaccine and tax scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials are warning residents of scams involving both vaccinations and taxes.

Over the weekend, the Springfield Police Department received many calls of these scams.

Now that it’s tax season, many people have received calls, e-mails, and texts from scammers posing as tax professionals. Their goal is to get your personal and financial information. This is especially dangerous because they could steal your money or your identity.

The Springfield Police Department is reminding residents that tax firms and accountants will not reach out to you. If someone does, contact the police and report it. The same goes for the vaccine scam.

Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, “No one should be charging you to have a ride to get the vaccine. Call us if that’s happening to you we will give you an assist or call a relative or friend before that takes place.”

If you receive any sort of threatening message or one asking for money, call the police. And remember, this isn’t just happening in Springfield, it’s happening all around. So stay vigilant and call your local police department with any questions or issues.