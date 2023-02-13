READING, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and the Reading Fire Department were sent to a mercury spill last week.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, mercury is toxic to people, pets, and wildlife. If you have a mercury spill, call 911 right immediately and open the windows for ventilation.
Mercury is also found in fluorescent light bulbs, thermostats, button batteries, cleaners, and more.
If you have a mercury spill at home, here is what to do:
- Don’t try to clean, sweep, or vacuum it yourself.
- If you still have a mercury thermometer at home, replace it.
- Check with your community about household hazardous waste drop-off.
- Call 866-9MERCURY (866-963-7287) for information on safely disposing of mercury thermometers, as well as other products.