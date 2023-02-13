READING, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and the Reading Fire Department were sent to a mercury spill last week.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, mercury is toxic to people, pets, and wildlife. If you have a mercury spill, call 911 right immediately and open the windows for ventilation.

Mercury is also found in fluorescent light bulbs, thermostats, button batteries, cleaners, and more.

If you have a mercury spill at home, here is what to do: