POINT JUDITH, RI. (WWLP) – The Department of the Interior announced Tuesday that it has approved construction for an offshore wind farm near Massachusetts.

Revolution Wind is expected to be built in federal waters 15 nautical miles offshore southeast of Point Judith, Rhode Island, and 12 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). This version of the project will have an estimated capacity of 704 megawatts of clean energy and will be capable of powering nearly 250,000 homes.

Revolution Wind will provide Connecticut and Rhode Island residents with 100 percent renewable energy to help conserve the New England environment, according to Revolution Wind.

The project is expected to create about 1,200 jobs during construction and is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

Revolution Wind helps to develop offshore wind, as a split partnership between Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind and a global leader in climate action, as well as Eversource, a national energy leader with expertise in regional energy transmission, including more than 100 years of experience in delivering power to the region.