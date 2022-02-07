Oil prices increase as tension increases between Russian and Ukraine

An instructor trains members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine’s army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(WWLP) – Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have impacted the price of oil in recent weeks.

If you have looked at your electric bill lately, you have probably noticed it has gone up. The price of oil and gas are soaring right now and it has a lot to do with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could negatively impact the wallets of average Americans, who are already facing higher prices and rising inflation. Noonan Energy in Springfield has been monitoring the price hike in recent weeks with oil prices per gallon soaring.

Director of sales, Tim Noonan told 22News, he hasn’t seen energy prices this high since 2008 when the stock market crashed.

“It got up to $4.79 and when you figure 2008 to now that was even higher because inflation is higher now. They are high at $3.69 but not as high as they have been.” Tim Noonan, Director of Sales at Noonan Energy

Russia was the third-biggest supplier of foreign petroleum for the U.S in 2020. Experts predict oil prices would spike and European gas prices could surge even more than they already have if Russian troops enter Ukraine.

There’s already inflation in the system. Question now is they are calling for $100 a barrel. That will really set of inflation pressures.

Mark Teed, a Financial Advisor for Raymond James said inflation will most likely keep rising in the next several weeks. A lot of it depending on what happens in Europe.

“If there is any optimism, supply is coming back. We can gear up supply pretty quickly to beat demand. I think by spring we will start to see some good news. The good news will be when oil prices drop back down to $50 or $60.” Mark Teed, Financial Advisor at Raymond James

As for the stock market and your investments Teed said, don’t panic and stay the course but the next few weeks may be a little uncertain.