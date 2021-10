SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Oktoberfest kicks off in downtown Springfield Friday night at the Student Prince.

The annual keg tapping and kickoff event begins at 5 p.m. on Fort Street with live music from the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be there to participate.

Authentic German beers, brats and burgers will featured on a special limited time menu. The festivities continue Fridays and Saturday through October 23rd.