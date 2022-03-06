WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic the Old Deerfield Craft Fair came roaring back as a popular attraction at The Big E Fairgrounds.

Exhibitors were dazzled by the size of the crowd during the two-day craft fair. The event featured hand crafted works of art from all over New England.

“Oh they’re so great, yesterday there was line out the door and down the building, just to get in,” said Wendy Avery, an exhibitor from Connecticut told 22News.

Heather Robitaille from Montgomery told 22News, “It’s wonderful, it’s like spring, get out and new beginnings.”

The spring sampler craft fair featured a wide array of handcrafted items from jewelry to works of art.