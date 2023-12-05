CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Older Drivers Safety Awareness Week, a time to make people more aware of their driving conditions and what resources are available as they get older.

Whether you are age 65 and older or you have family members that are, AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told 22News that it is important to evaluate how you and your loved ones drive from now.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop says, driving abilities should be based on not only age, but on changes in vision, reflexes, physical and cognitive fitness. He says before an older driver driving becomes an issue or concern, it’s important to have those discussions from now.

“Look at things like what is your post-driving career going to look like, what are the public transportation options in your community, how are you going to stay mobile when you get older,” Schieldrop adds.

Currently more than 1 million individuals ages 65 and older have active drivers license here in Massachusetts. In 2021, the number of people ages 65 and older that were killed in traffic crashes, made up 17 percent of all traffic fatalities.

To prevent crashes, Benjamin of West Springfield says it comes down to two things, “Keep your distance and drive the speed limit.”

Schieldrop says older drivers tend to get involved in more crashes and die more often even though they drive less than younger drivers. He says this is usually because they are on not on the road at the best times, ‘Avoiding driving at night because when we get older its harder to see at night.”

He also adds that older drivers should also wait for the rush hour traffic to die down and try to get errands done before the sun goes down.