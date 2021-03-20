On first day of spring, residents feeling positive about pandemic progress

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- On Saturday, residents said goodbye to winter, and hello to spring.

“We’re so excited its the first day of spring, and we can finally get outside and enjoy ourselves, said Anthony Magnacca of Westt Springfield.



Couped up residnets are hoping they can also soon say farewell to the covid-19 pandemic. The start of the final reopening phase Monday has many sharing a renewed feeling of optimism…



“Being able to go out to other states without having to quarantine first, just enjoying normal life again, I can’t wait,” said Magnacca.



For the first day of spring, it was a great one weather wise and it had many people coming to places like Forest Park. Residents told 22News how they’re feeling about the state of the pandemic.



Darwin Deavens of Springfield said, “As the pandemic is concerned, I think we are really over the hump, I think a lot of people are going out getting vaccinated, which I believe is good. So its positive.”



Restaurants are also sharing in the excitement for spring…and finally reaching the last phase



“I can tell you we haven’t felt this way in over a year since this thing all started, said Andy Yee, Owner of the Student Prince Restaurant. “The phones are starting to ring with the reservations coming. There is a big draw to come out.”



On Monday, the state advances to step 1 of phase 4, which will allow larger outdoor venues like sports stadiums to reopen with a limited capacity.