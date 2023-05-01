MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that the exit 63A ramp that carries traffic to I-495 southbound in Marlborough will be closed for construction beginning Monday.

The on-ramp from Route 20 eastbound to I-495 southbound will be closing at 11 p.m. on Monday and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from MassDOT. This closure is necessary to allow crews and contractors to perform construction operations safely and effectively.

Traffic will be directed to follow the detour signage that will be in place and utilize ramps at the I-495/ Route 20 interchange to access I-495 southbound. Anyone that is traveling through these areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All of the scheduled work is weather dependent and is subject to change.