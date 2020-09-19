On Rosh Hashanah, local Jewish community mourns passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a icon, an equal rights champion and for many people, a hero died from pancreatic cancer complications at age 87.

In 1993, the Brooklyn-born judge became the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court.

“This petite woman was a giant,” said Brenda Curtis of Longmeadow. “She made our country and our world a better place. And I along with millions of people mourn her loss, mourn her passing.”

Justice Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court for more than 25 years, frequently advocating for equal rights for all Americans.

When Justice Ginsburg passed has religious significance as well with members of the Jewish community told 22News that it’s amazing that she passed on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

“She was a legacy and traditionally Judaism says people who die on the eve of the Jewish New Year are considered the most righteous of people,” said Lara Curtis of Longmeadow.

Ginsburg dedicated her legal career to challenging laws that discriminated on the basis of sex and gender.

“The Jewish community will mark her passing forever. I mean this is a part of Jewish history that will always be remembered,” Lara Curtis continued.

Traditionally when someone of Jewish faith passes, mourners say “may their memory be a blessing.”