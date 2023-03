SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is holding a mass hiring event Thursday afternoon.

Interviews will be held in the Bellagio Ballroom from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A spokesperson for MGM Springfield says offers to qualified candidates will be made on the spot.

MGM Springfield is offering hiring incentives including tuition reimbursement and free meals. No reservations are required to attend the event.