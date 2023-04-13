SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hiring event is scheduled for Big Y Express Fresh Market on Tuesday.

Interviews will take place at in Suite 164 at Tower Square 1500 Main Street in Springfield from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 18th. There are 10 part-time positions available. Those interested are being asked to apply online before the event at bigy.com/careers.

“Big Y is the perfect working environment for those seeking flexible shifts and excellent benefits,” says Meaghan Tetreault, Senior Manager Employee Relations & Field Services for Big Y.

The new Big Y Express Fresh Market is not a complete supermarket however, it offers more than 250 different fresh produce items, freshly baked breads and cakes, bean-to-cup coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, prepared meals and sandwiches, freshly made sushi, natural and organic products, and everyday necessities.

Big Y Express Fresh Market will be open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring an entirely new shopping format to downtown Springfield. We know that there has been an appetite for Big Y’s fresh and local foods for many years now. We are confident that customers will enjoy our many offerings and welcome their feedback at any time,” says Colin M. D’Amour, Senior Director of Big Y Express.