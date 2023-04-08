CANTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash early this morning on Route 95 in Canton.

According to Massachusetts State Trooper Brandon Doherty, a preliminary investigation by Troopers assigned to the State Police-Foxboro Barracks states that at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, a 2020 Toyota Tundra, which was southbound traveling very fast, attempted to change lanes.

The driver, an adult man, was the only occupant in the car and lost control of the vehicle. The Tundra hit a guardrail and entered the center median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died. His name and information are not being released at this time as notification of next-of-kin is ongoing.

The crash required the closure of the left and middle lanes of the highway, and all lanes were reopened at 9:30 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County.