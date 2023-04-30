NORTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 495 North in Norton on Saturday.

State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News that on Saturday, at approximately 2:33 a.m., the Massachusetts State Troopers and other emergency personnel were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Route 495 north in Norton.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Nissan Maxima was driving northbound when, at a point south of the Route 123 exit, it hit the rear of a 2014 Toyota RAV 4 that was ahead of it. The Nissan then went out of control, veered off the road to the right, rolled over, and caught on fire. The RAV4 swerved to the left after getting hit and the car hit a guardrail.

The Norton Fire Department put out the fire, where firefighters found a man inside the Maxima who died. The victim was identified as Jeffrey Tagger, 52, of Randolph.

The two occupants of the RAV4, a 48-year-old Brockton man who was driving, and his passenger, a 34-year-old Brockton man, were sent to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.