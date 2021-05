BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) — A crash on Route 9 in Belchertown has left at least one person dead.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. Police say one person died and another was taken to UMass Worcester by helicopter. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the accident.

Troopers responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on RT. 9 in Belchertown. The 2 riders were found unresponsive. The operator received CPR and did not survive, the passenger has been life-flighted to UMass Worcester. Route 9 at Swift River is currently closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2021

Route 9 at Swift River is closed at this time.

