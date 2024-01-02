CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and 40 people were forced out of their homes after a fire in Cambridge overnight.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from two windows on the first floor around 4:40 a.m. and some residents from the second and third floors had to be rescued with ladder trucks.
One person was killed, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
