40 people without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and 40 people were forced out of their homes after a fire in Cambridge overnight.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from two windows on the first floor around 4:40 a.m. and some residents from the second and third floors had to be rescued with ladder trucks.

One person was killed, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.