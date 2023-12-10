WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and two others are injured after a rollover accident in Waltham on Saturday.

According to the Waltham Police Department, at around 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to a rollover accident around 211 Moody Street near the Margaritas restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found three occupants, with one suffering deadly injuries. The two other occupants in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital and were released.

The Waltham Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the rollover crash.

It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact the police department at 781-314-3600.