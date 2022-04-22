HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is Earth Day, people all over the world will take action to slow the effects of climate change and reduce the negative impact humans have on nature.

There are a number of local opportunities to participate Friday. In Holyoke, One Holyoke CDC is hosting a cleanup event in the Flats neighborhood at 10 a.m. Volunteers can meet at the Flats Community Building located at 43 North Canal Street to pick up supplies. The focus will be cleaning up streets in Holyoke.

According to Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, OneHolyoke Director of Community Engagement and Resident Services, “The clean-up engages our residents and partner organizations and leads to an improved quality of life for our citizens. It builds community, which is one of the reasons OneHolyoke exists. We look forward to engaging residents, volunteers and partner organizations.”

If you can’t attend the cleanup, organizers say you can participate from home by cleaning up trash on your own property.