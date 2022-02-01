(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Treasurer’s office says one in ten Massachusetts residents have unclaimed money.

The Treasury is currently holding more than $3.4 billion in unclaimed property that includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes.

Search for unclaimed property in your name on www.findmassmoney.com or call the live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

“Checked my name and found money at FindMassMoney.com.” said Kelly. “Once I found money for myself, I started checking my family and friends… even work colleagues! I found money for them too! With this ‘found’ money, we ordered take out from a local restaurant. I didn’t have to cook, and we helped a struggling restaurant in our town.”

There were more than 113,000 claims processed in 2021 with more than $174 million in cash and securities to its rightful owners. The state Treasury says most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

“Take a minute on Unclaimed Property Day to check your name like Kelly,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Our team is prepared to walk you through the claims process.”