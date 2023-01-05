WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured in a self-inflicted shooting in West Springfield Wednesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Irving Street for a shots fired incident around 11:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man laying in a common hallway with a gunshot wound in the upper leg.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment where he underwent surgery. No other information about the man’s injuries are available at this time.

Police say the victim and witnesses were not cooperating with the investigation but it was determined that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted.