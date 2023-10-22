PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – Police in Providence are investigating a rollover accident that occurred Saturday night.
According to police, the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and the car rolled over on its left side.
One woman was brought to a local hospital, but there is no word yet on her current condition.
22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
