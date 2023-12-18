TAUNTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after a rollover crash in Taunton.

The Taunton Police Department said that the driver of a white pickup truck struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the side of the road.

When officers arrived, they found the pickup truck flipped on its side. First responders were able to pull the driver out of the vehicle through the windshield.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries.