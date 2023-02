WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.

Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Andrew Hart told 22News one person was rescued from the second floor and taken to the hospital. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

MAP: 28 East Silver Street

A portion of East Silver Street was closed to traffic but has since reopened.