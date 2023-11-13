AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was seriously hurt in a house fire in Auburn Sunday afternoon.

According to the Auburn Fire Department, firefighters were called to 11 Willis Street for a reported garage fire. A fire was found inside a metal conex box that was next to the home.

The fire extended to the outside of the house and was coming from the Gable end of a carport.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control by 5:00 p.m.

Officials say that one person was hospitalized, but they are expected to be ok. The MA Fire District 7 Fire Investigation Unit and Auburn Police Department detectives are investigating the fire.