SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to I-91 north near Exit 8 for a two-vehicle crash. Exit 8 off-ramp leads to I-291 east, Route 20 east, and the Mass. Pike.

An occupant was taken out of a vehicle and brought to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.