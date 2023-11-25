PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pelham Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police were sent to a rollover accident on Friday.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, the rollover accident occurred on Route 202, or Daniel Shays Highway on Friday morning.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by the Amherst Fire Department. There is no word on the condition of the driver or what caused the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.