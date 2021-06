COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it rolled on Sadoga Road in Colrain on Monday morning.

According to the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, crews were called to the area just after 8:30 a.m. Prior to arriving, the trapped individual has been helped out of the rolled vehicle by EMT’s.

Firefighters helped stabilized the vehicle. It’s unclear if the individual sustained injuries.